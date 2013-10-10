Carl Ballard Launches Vibrant New Business Blog

Canary, Wharf -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- New businesses and SMEs face many problems in today’s precarious financial climate. The future of our economy lies on the shoulders of these fledgling business, yet, ironically, it is exactly these kinds of businesses which are suffering the most at the present moment.



It is for this reason that popular business author Carl Ballard, who is also a well-respected marketing and advertising guru, has launched the “Carl Ballard Business Blog”, a new online platform to advise and empower business owners when it comes to growing and developing their businesses.



The vibrant new website, which went live recently, features a veritable smorgasbord of actionable content, from tips on maximising your budget and getting the most from your print advertising campaigns to up-to-date industry news and even off-the-wall topics such as business humour.



Carl Ballard, who currently lives in London, said: “The main motivating factor behind this new website was to support the UK’s upcoming fleet of SMEs. It’s a challenging world out there right now, what with the economy being the way that it is, and these business owners need all the help they can get if they are going to get this country’s economy back on track once again. They are hugely important and we need to start helping them as much as we possibly can.”



The Carl Ballard Business Blog is also currently accepting guest posts from budding business writers. To learn more about this exciting opportunity, visit the following page: http://www.carlballardbusiness.com/write-us/.



For more information on the Carl Ballard Business Blog, or to learn more about the man behind the blog, head on over to the website at http://www.carlballardbusiness.com. To contact Carl Ballard or his team directly, use the contact form available on the website. Alternatively, Carl Ballard can be reached on his Facebook, Twitter or Google Plus profiles.



About Carl Ballard

The Carl Ballard Business Blog is an online platform which tackles a wide range of business related issues, from helpful tips and advice for new business owners to articles on marketing and advertising strategies. The leading website also features the latest industry news in addition to miscellaneous items such as humour pieces.



Contact:

Carl Ballard

101 Sheen Lane

London , SW14 8IN

Email: carl@carlballardbusiness.com