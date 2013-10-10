Carl Ballard's New York Blog Takes the Internet by Storm

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- New York is undoubtedly one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, attracting millions of visitors every year. However, with so much to see and do, this vibrant city can be quite overwhelming to the first-time – and even the seasoned – tourist.



It is precisely for this reason that well-respected travel writer and popular blogger Carl Ballard has launched “Carl Ballard’s New York Blog”, a brand new online platform which will provide a valuable resource for people visiting and living in this great city.



The website, which essentially functions as a blog, features a wide ranging collection of articles, from ideas on what to do on your first visit to New York and the best dining experiences in the city to sport watching opportunities and exploring the lesser known areas of New York.



Carl Ballard’s New York Blog will also feature a News section where Carl will commentate on the latest news items affecting the city.



Carl Ballard, who currently divides his time between London and New York, said: “I’ve always wanted to set up a website which is entirely dedicated to New York, the greatest city on Earth, and I’m elated that my dream has finally turned into a reality.



“I’m also overwhelmed by the amount of attention that my little corner of the web has been receiving thus far. I feel delighted and truly blessed.”



Mr Ballard added: “I also have some big plans for the future of the blog, so be sure to watch this space!”



To see what all the fuss is about, visit the Carl Ballard New York blog by heading over to http://www.carl-ballard.org. To contact Carl Ballard directly, or to speak with one of his team, use the contact form which is available on the ‘Contact Us’ page of the website. Alternatively, Carl Ballard can be reached via one of his Social Media profiles, such as Google Plus, Facebook or Twitter.



About Carl Ballard

Carl Ballard’s New York Blog is a regularly updated and ever-expanding online resource dedicated to the city and people of New York. It features a range of useful content, from restaurant reviews and tips for tourists to posts on culture and popular sporting events.



Contact:

Carl Ballard

1 Wapping Wall

London

Greater London, E1W 3ST

Email: carl@carl-ballard.org

Website : http://www.carl-ballard.org