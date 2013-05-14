Carlisle Law Firm Announces Debt Collection Microsite

Braselton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Georgia attorney William Carlisle of the Carlisle Law Firm announces the launch of a new debt collection microsite at http://www.ezdebt.net/. Mr. Carlisle is a debt collection attorney who helps consumers and small businesses fight debt collection practices without bankruptcy. The new website is designed to provide an easily accessible source of information and help for people being pursued by collectors.



When individuals and small businesses find themselves falling behind on debt and credit card payments their problems are often further complicated by high interest rates and late payment fees. As debts are turned over to a collection agency, debtors find their level of stress increasing if they are hit with lawsuits.



The law firm seeks to help people find solutions to these difficult situations. As a debt collection attorney, Mr. Carlisle uses the website to educate clients about their rights and responsibilities. Debt collection tips provided on the website include:



- Don’t Ignore The Lawsuit: Any lawsuits filed should not be ignored. Engaging the Carlisle Law Firm to defend the lawsuit could prevent the creditor from obtaining a default judgment.

- Consider Suing the Creditor: In some cases debt collection firms use illegal tactics to extract payment. If collectors violate the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act the debtor might be entitled to file a lawsuit that could result in debt forgiveness.

- Negotiate a Settlement: Many debtors do not realize that some creditors may settle for a lower payment to resolve the debt. Mr. Carlisle's firm may be able to negotiate with creditors to reduce the payment amount.



Georgia Attorney William R. Carlisle has practiced law since 1996 and tried over 50 jury trials, close to 1000 civil bench trials and over 35 appeals. The debt collection attorney plays a role in shaping Georgia’s consumer finance law with numerous appellate decisions.



