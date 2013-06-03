New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- CARLOS B. VEGA, Ph.D. was the winner of the prestigious 2013 International Latino Book Awards* for two of his books and won the second place for another of his books.



Best novel - historical fiction-Spanish or bilingual/ First place: CAMINOS: La odisea de una familia española en América después de la Guerra Civil Española” (Caminos: The Odyssey of a Spanish Family in America After the Spanish Civil War.)



Best non-fiction book translation - English to Spanish/ First place: America’s Charters of Freedom in English and Spanish—Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights, Gettysburg Address.



Best history book – Spanish or bilingual/ Second place: CONQUISTADORAS: Mujeres heroicas de la conquista de América (Conquistadoras: Heroic Women in the Conquest of America.)



The award ceremony was held on May 30, 2013, at the well-known Cervantes Institute in mid-town New York City, and was attended by over 200 distinguished finalists from all over the country. The entries were judged by an outstanding group of over 60 notables, including several Pulitzer Prize Winners. (The International Latino Book Awards was co-founded by the celebrated actor Edward James Olmos.)



Upon winning, Dr. Vega said: “I am humbled and very honored by this recognition from such an important organization. It was an experience that I will treasure all of my life and that will encourage me to keep writing and advance the noble cause of Latino authorship in the United States.”



*The 2013 International Latino Book Awards. The largest Awards in the USA celebrating achievements in Latino literature since 1997.



