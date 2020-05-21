Carlton Pools Advises on Custom Pool Installation

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Carlton Pools is currently scheduling consultations for custom swimming pools in Montgomery County, PA. While both inground and above-ground pools offer benefits to homeowners, it's necessary to consider individual limits on budget, time investment, and customizability.



Inground pools generally cost more than above-ground pools, with some having a price tag as high as $70,000. Below-ground pools come with a higher price tag because they take significantly more labor to install. Unlike above-ground pools, which are built from a standardized kit, each in-ground pool typically requires unique materials and additional planning to be completed. In using a standardized kit, costs for above-ground pools are a fraction of that, but it also comes with a shorter lifespan. Where an inground pool can last decades, a typical above-ground pool lasts around 15 years, depending on how well it's maintained.



The good news is that both pools have similar maintenance costs; the only difference is how many square feet of water have to be maintained. Depending on how large a pool an individual wants in their backyard, this could mean that an inground pool might be more expensive.



However, below-ground pools do have the benefit of offering greater customizability and durability than their above-ground counterparts. Homeowners may only need to wait a week for their above-ground pool to be ready but run the risk of their pool being damaged in a storm.



