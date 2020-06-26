Carlton Pools Available for Pool Openings and Much More Immediately

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Carlton Pools is currently scheduling appointments for pool maintenance, such as openings and swimming pool renovations in Bucks County and the surrounding area. Depending on the pool, it can be a significant aid in reaching fitness goals if an individual seeks to change their stroke, use water resistance to their advantage, or invest in equipment that can help them improve their physical health.



It's common knowledge that swimming laps are a great way to improve cardiovascular strength. Laps also do an excellent job of working different muscle groups throughout the body in a way that improves overall strength. However, it's easy for an individual to fall prey to the mistaken belief that all laps are created equal. Doing the same kind of swim stroke can be both boring and limit the number of benefits derived from a swim, so integrating a variety of strokes such as the breaststroke, backstroke, and doggy paddle can target specific areas of the body and improve the efficacy of the exercise.



However, there are more ways to get healthy in a pool than merely swimming laps. Water is far denser than air, so exercises that are often taken for grants on dry land, such as running or walking, have a more significant impact on the body than they would outside of the pool.



For individuals who want to make pool exercises even harder, increasing their efficacy in improving health, it's worth investing in equipment such as foam dumbbells, which are specially designed to add resistance to workouts while in the pool. Even simple equipment like paddleboards can be a great way to increase the difficulty of exercising in a pool and make fitness goals easier to achieve.



Even simple equipment like paddleboards can be a great way to increase the difficulty of exercising in a pool and make fitness goals easier to achieve.



