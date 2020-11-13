Carlton Pools Available for Swimming Pool Remodeling Services This Fall Season

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Carlton Pools and their expert swimming pool contractors serving Montgomery County, PA, and the surrounding area, are currently scheduling appointments for swimming pool remodeling services for the fall. Most homeowners tend to put off their pool remodeling projects until the spring, but there are various benefits to opting for remodeling in the fall instead, including less pool usage, fewer disruptions from project delays, and it's easier to integrate landscaping elements for interested individuals.



Pools get the most usage when the weather's warm, as pool owners and their families are looking for ways to cool off in the heat of summer. Due to this high usage level, it makes the most sense to schedule pool remodeling projects for the fall or winter because the homeowner's family won't have to trade precious pool days for updated pool features.



In addition to the lack of traffic in the pool, fall can be the opportune time to schedule pool remodeling projects because it allows for more flexibility for planning. Due to the cooler temperatures, it's far less likely that the pool will be needed, which means that homeowners can opt for a time that works for them and the contractors without worrying about losing pool time. In addition to the flexibility to schedule the project start date, there is also plenty of time to allow for potential delays that can arise in even the best-planned scenarios.



Finally, the fall is ideal to start remodeling projects for those who prefer landscaping elements around their pool since the growth will slow during the colder months. With reduced growth, swimming pool contractors can refurbish or install new elements without worrying about disturbing the surrounding landscape's growth.



