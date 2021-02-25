Carlton Pools Expert Contractors Are Available for Swimming Pool Remodeling Throughout the Winter and Spring

Warminster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Carlton Pools, a leading swimming pool company serving Berks County, PA, and beyond, is proud to offer installation services to provide waterfall features on commercial properties to create an ambiance for swimmers. Waterfalls offer the soothing sound of burbling water and can help dampen noises coming from the surrounding areas. While this might seem like a minor modification, with our experience, Carlton Pools can create a sense of increased privacy, intimacy, and relaxation for those who are using the area.



In addition to waterfalls, another popular water feature that can be found in commercial properties with a pool is a fountain. This feature will assist in the circulation of the pool's water, allowing for improved filtration and fewer algae incidents, which will negatively affect the pool user experience. Carlton Pools realizes that stagnant water will create excess algae and debris build-up, harming the pool's look and utility. This hinders the commercial property owner's ability to prepare and maintain the water for their patrons properly.



Carlton Pools uses high-quality compounds to finish water features that are added to commercial pool properties. These compounds are designed for use in underwater areas that see a lot of use. In the majority of cases, this would be the surface area of the commercial pool's floor, but it can also mean the pipes that supply the water features like waterfalls and fountains. Carlton Pools will work diligently to provide professional, cost-effective, and durable solutions to upgrading a commercial pool.



The off-season is the perfect time to remodel custom swimming pools. Visit http://www.CarltonPools.com to schedule an appointment or learn more.



About Carlton Pools

Carlton Pools is a construction company that builds in-ground pools for both commercial and residential customers. As a leading swimming pool company in Berks County, PA, and the adjoining regions, Carlton Pools has over 45 years of experience in pool engineering. Serving the Tri-state area, Carlton Pools provides pool renovation services and also retails pool products, and a team of highly-trained technicians tends to their clients' pool needs with outstanding customer service. The company operates using an experienced approach that eliminates the hassle of pool maintenance. When looking for swimming pool builders in Montgomery County, PA, and the surrounding areas, Carlton Pools is here to help.



For more information about this company, please visit http://www.CarltonPools.com.