Carlton Senior Living Chateau III Website Revamped; New Video Feature Attracts Many

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- One of Carlton Senior Living communities, Chateau III at Pleasant Hill, has recently revamped its website in order to improve customer service. The new website contains informative, yet interesting data about the assisted living community, which is aimed at helping future clients with their decision-making process. To streamline the browsing experience for visitors, the website offers a video feature. Apart from attracting the attention of many, the video feature also gives a concise tour to the visitors by showing them what facilities Chateau III has to offer to the senior citizens that live there.



The Video Tour



An interesting feature, the video is aimed at transmitting vital information to the audience in a creative way. With the help of its visual imagery and vivid picture quality, the video keeps the viewer hooked on to the information that is being transferred. Aided by soft background music and supporting text displayed elsewhere on the web page, the visitor can help himself to a complete guide of Carlton Senior Living’s Chateau III community.



The video begins with a brief description of the purpose of Carlton Senior Living’s Chateau III. Next, it provides an introduction of Pleasant Hill, where the community is located. The video sheds light on the local shopping and cuisine in the surrounding area, as well as on the amenities that the Chateau Hill community takes pride in. It shows spacious living areas, libraries, well-decorated cafés and restaurants and game rooms where senior citizens can spend enjoyable evenings with their friends.



Chateau III, Pleasant Hill



Not unlike the other communities that fall under the umbrella of Carlton Senior Living, Chateau III at Pleasant Hill is an outstanding assisted living community for senior citizens. It proudly demonstrates a wide array of world class amenities and entertainment options. With the support of an on-site vocational nurse, the health care needs of the elderly residents can be taken care of, with special emphasis on Dementia and Alzheimer's Memory Care and Diabetes Management.



“At Chateau III, we believe in giving independence to our senior residents so that they can feel completely at home,” states Tom MacDonald, founder of Carlton Senior Living. “We strive to provide only the best customer service, which comes with a 100% money back guarantee. That’s how much confidence we have in our service.”



To know more about Carlton Senior Living’s Chateau III community, log onto http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-chateau-3/ . To take the unique video tour or request a brochure, visit the website http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-chateau-3/.



Media Contact:

Chateau III Pleasant Hill - Senior Assisted Living Community

175 Cleaveland Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Phone: (925) 935-1001



Contact:

Jonita Dixon

jdixon@carltonseniorliving.com

http://www.carltonseniorliving.com/location/pleasant-hill-chateau-3/