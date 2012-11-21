Carmel Homes Design Group Introduces Affordable Luxury

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Scottsdale's premier new homebuilder, Carmel Homes Design Group has introduced a new brand of affordable "luxury". The company will be expanding their current offerings to include smaller projects such as: additions, kitchen remodeling and bathroom upgrades and outdoor living spaces. This is great news for the Phoenix area homeowner looking to balance excellence in design and workmanship with an affordable price. While these are not "cheap remodels", they are a bargain compared to the exquisite spa bathrooms and designer kitchens that Carmel Homes Design Group, LLC is known for.



The company decided to move in this new direction to bring the fine art of homebuilding to a smaller scale. Owner and lead designer, Jamie Vaughn says, "It was an easy transition. Every custom home starts with a single room. We already had the experience and expertise; but with our new home remodeling offerings we can now bring our designs to the average homeowner needing a home remodel ."



While, Carmel Homes Design Group has not yet said goodbye to the chandelier clad fantasy bathrooms and custom new home builds that they are known for; they are introducing homeowners throughout Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley to the concept of "affordable luxury". Jamie comments, "Even the smallest home remodeling project can bring new life to a house. We play with architectural elements and design styles to add charm, elegance or a traditional characteristic to every room." When it comes to Carmel Homes Design Group's new offerings; the beauty is in the details. Each space is personal and Jamie takes care to build what the customer wants, not what he wants. It's a delicate balancing act between form and function, and Carmel Homes is knocking it out of the park.



You can visit the Carmel Homes Design Group website at carmelhomesllc.com or call (602) 348-2430 for more information or to book your complimentary design consultation.



Carmel Homes Design Group, LLC's philosophy encompasses every aspect of a home renovation project. They combine architecture, engineering, construction, interior design, purchasing and financing into a coherent whole. They have over 24 years of experience in home remodeling and building in the Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley areas. Carmel Homes Design group combines local knowledge and experience with an unwavering commitment to value. The company offers a Price Assurance Guarantee and a 5-year project warranty.



