Carmen Electra Takes front Cover of Regard Magazine

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- Regard Magazine announces the new February 2012 Issue 12 featuring the dazzling Carmen Electra on the cover. This actress, author, dancer and former face of MAX Factor cosmetics took time out from her busy schedule to do a fantastic editorial shoot showcasing the beautiful collection of designer Margi Kent. A big Thank You to Carmen for a great shoot. Be sure to Follow Carmen on Twitter:@CarmenElectra



As always, this issue features a variety of movie and TV celebrities as well as some amazing fashion designers and Industry Insiders that discuss the ups and downs of the entertainment business.



Regard Magazine has a new and improved website which will allow each viewer to have a more interactive experience online. The new and improved site will set a new standard for style and celebrity by merging the two elements in this stunning publication that is poised to become a timeless window into design, style and celebrity for today’s savvy taste maker. Some of the new added features include having the ability to purchase featured designs directly from the website. Viewers can also like and share their favorite celebrities’ images from each editorial. Check out our latest style-packed issue and see for yourself.



Featured Editorials

Carmen Electra: (“2-Headed Shark Attack”) Gretchen Christine Rossi: (“Real Housewife of Orange County”) Industry Insider: Brillstein Entertainment’s Cynthia Pett-Dante & Andrea Pett-Joseph Andrea Osvart (“Transporter TV Series”) Look Los Angeles: Award Show Style Guide Jessica Parker Kennedy:(“The Secret Circle”) Fashion PR: Shara Koplowitz Erica Jayne: (Billboard Artist) Designer Profile: Ice Link Watch Katrina Law: (“Spartacus: Vengeance”)



Be sure to Like Regard Magazine on Facebook and Follow then on Twitter to get their exclusive issue and video releases.



About Regard Magazine

Regard Magazine is setting a new standard for style and celebrity by bringing the two elements together in a stunning, elegant and beautiful publication. Each bold and exclusive issue includes established and up-and-coming celebrities showcasing top fashion designers and their collections.