Carmen S. Mitchell Named Among Texas Super Lawyers

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Carmen S. Mitchell, a partner in of Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell LLP accident law firm, was featured in Texas Super Lawyers magazine and was listed among the 100 top lawyers in Texas and 50 top women lawyers in. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.



The super lawyer designation is conferred upon the top five percent of attorneys in the state. This current recognition marks the ninth consecutive honor for Mitchell in Texas Super Lawyers magazine. She has been part of the leading accident law firms since 1992 when she was certified by Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law. Recently, Mitchell was also honored as one of the top attorneys in Best Lawyers in America publication.



“This is a great honor for me and for our entire accident law firm team,” said Mitchell. “The Texas Super Lawyers recognition – among the many others we received over the years – is a testament to our commitment to our clients and our involvement in the local legal community. We are dedicated to offering our clients the best possible legal advice and represent their interest in personal injury cases.”



Mitchell has been practicing at accident law firms in Dallas, Texas for almost three decades and during that time has been active in the legal community in a wide variety of leadership roles. Click on the link for additional detail on a Dallas personal injury attorney. Her civil trial work covers a wide range of experience including catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, construction accidents, pipeline explosions, truck wrecks, burn injuries, traumatic brain injury, sexual abuse, product liability, and business disputes. Click on the link for more information on a construction accident attorney.



About Mitchell, Goff & Mitchell

Since forming the firm in 1999, Carmen Mitchell, Ben Goff and Mike Mitchell have represented dozens of seriously injured victims or the survivors of a loved one killed as a result of the carelessness and negligence of others. The firm brings a philosophy of resourceful, relentless preparation to the representation of their clients.