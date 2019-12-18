Carmine Market: Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the "Carmine Market (Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat Products, Oil & Fat, Fruits & Vegetables, and Other Applications; Form - Powder, Crystal, and Liquid): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025" the global carmine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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According to the IGR research analysts, the key factor driving the growth of the market is a higher application of carmine in the food and beverage industry. Carmine is one of the food coloring agents which has a natural source. It is derived from an insect called Dactylopius coccus, which after dying is dried and then powdered to make Carmine. Carmine is used in various foods including bakery products, confectionery, meat products, dairy products and beverages as it is the only FDA approved red food color in some regions.



Dairy and Frozen Products Consist of the Following Main Market Segments



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the global carmine market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth. It provides the market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen products, meat products, oil & fat, fruits & vegetables, and other applications) by form (powder, crystal, and liquid) and by geography.



Dairy and frozen products are the foremost segment of the carmine market owing to its major use in dairy products like chocolate milk, drinking yogurt, whey-based drinks, etc. The insoluble form of carmine is used in cookies, desserts, icings, pie fillings, jams, some cheese, etc.



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North America Holds the Largest Share During the Forecast Period



In terms of geography, North America generated the highest revenue for carmine, dominating the global market. The largest market share of North America attributed to the increase in the demand for natural food additives and growing awareness regarding health among the consumers in this region.



Moreover, the higher expenditure on cosmetics in the region is expected to boost the growth of the carmine market in North America as it is considered less harmful than synthetic colors. The product is widely used as a food coloring agent in bacons and sausages as it is obtained naturally and less harmful than synthetic food colors thereby accelerating regional market size.



Key Market Players in the Carmine Market



The key players featured in the report are Hershey Trust Company, Amerilure, Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Color House, Naturex, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Biocon Limited, Proquimac Color S.L., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd., Diana Food SAS, and Other Companies.



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Infinium Global Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the carmine.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.