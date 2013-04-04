Linwood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Carnie Wilson, founding member of famous vocal trio Wilson Phillips, tweeted recently that she has been using acupuncture in her battle with the nerve malfunction known as Bell’s palsy. Bell’s palsy is a form of paralysis due to nerve malfunction, often characterized by paralysis of facial muscles. It can often affect control of the lips, eyelids and movement of the cheeks other external facial muscles. Bell’s palsy often comes on unexpectedly but is rarely permanent. 44 year old Wilson tweeted that the paralysis “Scary, unfortunate, but it goes away.” In a follow up post, Wilson tweeted that she had been using acupuncture treatments for her Bell’s palsy and seeing a remarkable success. “Twelve days out of Bell’s and doing much better” she recently tweeted. This is the second time Wilson has battled with the affliction, but tweeted regarding her acupuncture treatments “It’s working.”



Acupuncture treatment has proven to be effective for a variety of nerve afflictions like Bell’s palsy. Health Source Acupuncture Linwood is proud to report that Wilson recently announced how effective her acupuncture treatments have been for her bell’s palsy. “My Smile is 70% back!!” Wilson enthusiastically tweeted last week. This is exactly the type of acupuncture therapy that Health Source Acupuncture Linwood is proud to report. Acupuncture therapy provides a functional, safe and effective option where conventional medicine falls short is the specialty of Health Source Acupuncture Linwood has come to trust. Conventional medical treatments for Bell’s palsy include eye patching and “living with it.” Acupuncture treatments, just like the therapy Carnie Wilson underwent, is effective for conditions when that traditional medicine offers no solution. Health Source Acupuncture of Linwood can provide additional acupuncture related information.



