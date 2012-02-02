Fair Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- Carole Brewer Ministries™ is a Christian organization that passionately reflects lasting expressions of God’s love. Her unique presentations are a seamlessly interwoven blend of dynamic, heartfelt messages and Carole’s beautiful songs of worship. Audiences connect with Carole and take with them hope, encouragement, life-transforming truths, and a rekindling love for our Lord, Jesus Christ.



The five facets of Carole Brewer Ministries achieve this goal through the use of women’s retreats, voice seminars and workshops, music and literary products, personalized musical concerts, and speaking engagements. CaroleBrewer.com is the organization website. Cookin’ Up a Song© goes beyond traditional voice training by offering participants personalized attention and exclusive industry insider tips. This division of ministry is categorized under “Music” found on the CaroleBrewer.com website.



Carole has a BA in Music, an MA in Education, four teaching credentials, and a Diploma in Professional Modeling. Her Biblical studies include training from Bible Study Fellowship, Community Bible Study, Women of the Word, and Capital Bible Institute. In addition, Carole serves on the Advisory Board of Christian Women in Media Association (CWIMA) and is currently the West Coast Networks Director. Carole and her supportive husband, Jan make their home in northern California.



If you would like to schedule an interview with Carole Brewer or would like to book her for your next conference please call Danielle Evans at (310) 345-0448 or email Danielle at Devans@coutureeventsco.com.