Carolina Container Announces Expansion Into Charlotte, NC

Mooresville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Jeff Lipman, owner of Carolina Container Services, announced that the firm has expanded its coverage and is offering garbage collection services and dumpster rentals in Charlotte, NC. The firm offers a full range of waste management services for residential customers and the construction industry.



“Carolina Container expanded coverage to take the headache out of working with the nationwide companies that don’t care about customer service,” said Lipman.



The firm offers consumers dumpster rental and garbage collection services in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, along with premier waste management for commercial and industrial projects. Potential customers can receive a free estimate and setup service in just minutes. Carolina Container is available six days a week and works closely with customers to assist them in determining the appropriate sized containers and dumpsters for their individual needs.



The firm offers residential customers affordable and reliable trash pick-up. Those who contract for weekly services receive a roomy 96-gallon trash receptacle with wheels for easy portability. Trash is picked up each week according to a strict schedule, even on holidays. The only exception is Christmas, when trash is collected the following day.



With over 10 years of experience in the refuse business, Carolina Container is a leader in environmentally friendly dumpster rentals. The company is committed to preserving the environment and atmosphere, and is educating consumers and staff on the importance of recycling through its green initiative.



Commercial and industrial customers can choose from an extensive range of dumpsters to accommodate jobs of any size. Dumpster sizes range from a modest 10-yard capacity for home projects and clean ups to 30-yard roll-off dumpsters for major construction projects.



Visitors to the site will find a wealth of information that includes dumpster safety guidelines and a comprehensive list of items that can’t be deposited in landfills. Customers can learn about different types of dumpsters and a roofers’ chart makes it easy for contractors to select the right size receptacle. An informative blog addresses a variety of topics, from renting home excavation equipment to the proper disposal of Christmas trees.



About Carolina Container

Located at 118 Red Tip Lane in Mooresville, NC, Carolina Container has over 10 years of experience in the dumpster rental and waste management industry. The firm offers full waste management services for homeowners, commercial, industrial and construction projects, with multiple dumpster sizes for every type of enterprise. Combined with environmental friendly dumpster rentals, Carolina Containers is a one-stop resource for waste management needs.



Carolina Container can be reached by phone at 704-663-5200 or via email at info@nc-dumpsters.com. For more information, visit the website at http://nc-dumpsters.com



