Carolina & Georgia Homeowners Given Greater Access to Storage Facilities

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Spartanburg, SC’s leading storage building provider, Fountain Buildings, has announced North Carolina and Georgia homeowners, in addition to those living in South Carolina, now have the ability to view all Fountain-made buildings in person, without having to drive to Spartanburg.



“Besides, the ordering process at Lowes is now even quicker and easier,” said Kevin Fountain, owner of Fountain Buildings, located 130 Liberty Lane in Spartanburg, SC 29303, and online at http://fountainbuildings.com/.



“There’s no secret our Fountain storage sheds and buildings are the best on the market today, and they are, now more than ever, conveniently available in certain Lowes locations throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.



Having been working on increasing the company’s products' accessibility throughout Carolina and Georgia, Kevin has noted the process has slowly developed over the past six months.



“Today, our buildings and sheds are available in more Lowes locations, and it’s our goal to continue adding more, as our business has grown beyond our wildest expectations. The demand for our building and sheds is unbelievable,” said the Fountain Building’s spokesperson.



A listing of the of current locations showing the Fountain signature buildings can be found at the following link: http://fountainbuildings.com/storage-sheds-lowes-storage-buildings.



The Fountain Buildings operation, which carries an A+ rating with the BBB to guarantee customers’ satisfaction, has been satisfying Carolina’s home owners' general storage needs (garden/lawn accessories) for years.



Centrally and conveniently located in Spartanburg, SC, all the Fountain Building products, features the strongest warranties in the industry. Substantiating this claim, Kevn noted that Fountain Buildings operation “uses only the finest hand selected building materials.”



“Our buildings are built by some of the area’s most skilled craftsmen,” said Kevin, a licensed builder and has been involved in the construction industry from a very early age. His first company, Southern Wholesale, Inc., specializes in the manufacture and distribution of specialty wood products. In 2006 alone, Southern Wholesale, Inc. delivered over 1,700 tractor trailer loads of materials to the southeastern construction markets. Fountain Buildings, Inc. produces over 300,000 square feet of self-storage space annually.



With all their buildings come standard with hurricane strapping, metal drip edge and sheathing clips on all roof sheathing, Kevin noted all their metal roofs are fastened to wood decking and screwed down solid, not on wood slats.



“This makes the roof much more durable,” he said.



All their metal roofs come standard with a continuous vent running the full length of the building, designed with a screen to keep pests out.



All their buildings are delivered and set up at one's location by factory-trained personnel to ones satisfaction. Delivery and basic set up come standard.



All floors and 4×6 runners are constructed of treated lumber, and the nails are hot dipped galvanized ring shank. They are designed to hold screws and will not rust.



Fountain Buildings, which uses 2×6 floor joists rather than 2×4, specializes in using wood treated to resist termites and decay. “We use 2×6 floor joists to make the building more durable and strong,” noted Kevin, who assured all their buildings come standard with 3/4? Sturdifloor CDX Plywood or 3/4? Advantech OSB subfloor.



Kevin Fountain is involved in several local companies, including Southern Wholesale, Inc., and Fountain Buildings, Inc. Mr. Fountain has been personally involved in the creation and development of these local companies and has built teams of specialists to focus on individual areas to ensure optimal customer satisfaction.



For further information, please visit the Fountain Buildings website at http://fountainbuildings.com/.



