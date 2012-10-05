Carolina Palm Realty Now Offering FREE Home Evaluations for North Myrtle Beach Vacation Rentals Beachfront

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Carolina Palm Realty, a leading full-service player in the Grand Strand real estate market, announces their offer for a free home evaluation for any individual, business or group who currently owns a business and is considering selling that North Myrtle Beach vacation rental beachfront property. These evaluations are offered to help owners decide if now is the right time to sell their property, or whether the future may offer a brighter outlook on their prospects.



Many property owners feel they can properly evaluate the worth of their home on their own, without the assistance of qualified professionals. This assumption is wrong. Even with the wealth of information now available related to property pricing and the easy ability to find data on recent deals within a property’s neighborhood, the calculations going into an accurate property pricing are far more difficult than any quick-fix marketer may want you to believe.



Through their free evaluation offer Carolina Palm Realty now makes it fast, easy and incredibly affordable for anyone to receive a comprehensive and accurate home evaluation for their North Myrtle Beach beachfront vacation rental. The evaluation clients will receive from Carolina Palm Reality will not only take into account every data point factoring into the prospective price of the property they wish to sell, their representatives will also make sure their quoted price takes into account larger movements within the real estate world to ensure those clients receive the most accurate evaluation possible.



The real estate market is constantly shifting and prices never stay stable for long, so even if a property owner has recently had the price of their home or business evaluated the price of by another professional, those owners will still benefit from taking advantage of Carolina Palm Realty’s special offer.



In order to make the most out of a property an owner needs to know that property’s true worth. Carolina Palm Realty makes finding that worth easy and obligation-free.



About Carolina Palm Realty

Carolina Palm Realty specializes in short term and long term property buying, selling and renting on the Grand Strand. Carolina Palm is a full service real estate company servicing an area between the Murrells Inlet area to Calabash, NC, while also offering a full suite of property management services in order to assist property owners in maximizing their investments on North Myrtle Beach vacation rentals beachfront properties.



Carolina Palm realty may be reached for a free evaluation through their website at http://www.carolinapalm.com/