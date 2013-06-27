Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Tired of the discomfort and disfigurement of varicose veins? Carolina Vascular, a Raleigh vascular practice, provides varicose vein sufferers two treatment options to rid themselves of the pain and embarrassment associated with varicose vein disease.



Carolina Vascular is the premier vascular practice in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. Their practice is 100% Board Certified in Vascular Surgery, performing the latest in minimally invasive procedures for arterial and venous diseases.



It is estimated that more than 40 million Americans are affected by varicose vein disease, which typically develop in the legs, specifically the calves and thighs. Varicose vein disease is caused by high blood pressure in the veins, causing them to kink and swell.



Carolina Vascular provides varicose vein patients with two treatment options, endovenous laser therapy and sclerotherapy, to combat varicose vein disease. Endovenous laser therapy uses a thin, flexible fiber to insert laser energy into the vein. This destroys the source of the varicose vein. Sclerotherapy involves injecting a chemical into the varicose vein which will irritate the vein from the inside.



Patients will learn more about the treatment options available and which one is suitable for them when attending a varicose vein consultation. A vascular surgeon will then be able to specifically address any questions about the veins, treatment options and recovery time.



Learn more about varicose vein disease and treatment options at http://www.carolinavascular.com/resources/varicose-vein-disease.



About Carolina Vascular

About Carolina Vascular

Carolina Vascular is a private vascular surgical practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, specializing in varicose and spider vein treatment. They are the only private practice in Wake County with 100% Board Certified surgical staff.