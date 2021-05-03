Carosella and Associates Help with Estate Planning Strategies for Parents with Minor Children

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- Carosella & Associates provides estate planning services for clients of all ages. It is never too early or too late to plan for the future. It is particularly important for parents of minor children to create a will and other vital estate planning documents to ensure their children's needs are met according to their wishes should they pass away. The experienced wills and trusts attorneys at Carosella & Associates help families craft effective estate plans that give them peace of mind and protect their interests. In addition to allowing parents to name guardians for their children, wills, trusts and other estate planning tools can help to ensure their assets are protected so children can have access to them when they are older.



"The repercussions can be very serious when parents of minor children suddenly pass away without naming guardians for children," says, Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "An unexpected death already creates emotional upheaval for the entire family. The added stress of having a court appoint a guardian for minor children can be overwhelming and make things more challenging and emotional for everyone involved."



Without the proper estate planning documents in place, children may not be provided for in the way a parent would want them to be. Powers of attorney for health care and finances and advance medical directives also protect children's interests if parents become incapacitated. These legal documents allow trusted family members or friends to step in and make decisions on an incapacitated person's behalf, which can be vital to maintaining a sense of stability for children. The estate planning lawyers at Carosella & Associates take a comprehensive, collaborative approach to these matters, which empowers parents to feel confident that their children will be well cared for should they suffer an untimely death.



About Carosella & Associates

