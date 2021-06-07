Carosella & Associates Assists Clients with Division of Property During Divorce in PA

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- The family law team at West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates provides practical solutions and top-notch legal representation for clients facing divorce. Understanding how property division works in Pennsylvania is critical to reaching a fair divorce settlement agreement. In many cases, division of property is not a simple 50/50 split. Pennsylvania is an equitable distribution state, which means division of property in a divorce is based on the court's determination of what is fair, considering the circumstances. The divorce attorneys at Carosella & Associates help clients prepare for all aspects of divorce, including property division, child custody, spousal and child support, and alimony.



"One of the best ways to have an equitable and expedient divorce is to negotiate a divorce settlement agreement before heading to court," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "Our family law attorneys are skilled negotiators who have experience handling a wide range of issues that are often involved in divorce. They help clients sort out property division issues and reach agreements that are fair to everyone involved, which helps clients save a lot of time and money. Our attorneys are also experienced litigators who fight for our clients' best interests when property division disputes can't be settled outside of the courtroom."



Properly identifying assets and their value, determining what is marital property or non-marital property, and establishing who is responsible for certain debts are vital to a fair distribution of property in divorce cases. The divorce attorneys at Carosella & Associates assist clients through this process every step of the way. They also help clients create solid pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, which can make property division much easier to handle should issues arise.



About Carosella & Associates

