Carosella & Associates Help Remarried Couples Update Their Estate Planning Documents

The team at West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates understands that updating an estate plan after remarrying can be a complex endeavor, especially when children are involved. Their estate planning attorneys and family lawyers work collaboratively to help clients protect their assets while taking multifaceted family dynamics into account.



"Updating important estate planning documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and advance medical directives is crucial after a significant life change like remarriage," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "Unfortunately, conflict over inheritance is common when someone passes away in a blended family. Estate planning options like trusts can help parents ensure that their children inherit their assets and wealth according to their wishes and can make things easier for everyone at a stressful, emotional time."



It is vital for clients who are considering remarriage to discuss finances and estate planning with their soon-to-be spouses. In addition to creating new wills and powers of attorney, changing beneficiaries of life insurance policies, retirement accounts, real estate, and other assets is critical. Although updating an estate plan can be fairly straightforward, it is important to avoid violating a previous divorce settlement agreement. Carosella & Associates' local divorce attorneys are well-versed in the nuances of family law and their experienced wills and trusts lawyers help clients sort it all out so everyone's rights and interests are protected.



