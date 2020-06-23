West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- The attorneys at West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates understand that issues surrounding divorce can be contentious, especially when domestic violence is involved. They guide clients through every aspect of the process while taking all necessary steps to protect clients' rights and safety. When a Protection from Abuse Order (PFA) is essential to safeguard clients and/or their children, Carosella & Associates lawyers assist them with filing for such orders and advise them on how to proceed should an alleged abuser violate the PFA.



Unfortunately, false allegations of domestic abuse are not uncommon in messy divorce cases. Carosella defense attorneys and divorce lawyers also represent clients who have been wrongly accused of domestic violence. Regardless of the legal issues a client is facing, at Carosella & Associates they can find a divorce attorney to provide quality legal counsel and act as their staunch advocate.



"Our dedicated team is committed to helping clients who are dealing with difficult emotional, financial, and legal issues surrounding divorce," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "We believe that everyone has the right to an equitable, fair divorce settlement, and shouldn't have to live in fear of reprisal from a spouse or partner. The well-being of our clients and their children is our top priority. We do whatever it takes to help them navigate the divorce process with as little stress as possible."



Whether a client is seeking a straightforward no-fault divorce or they are trying to figure out how to protect themselves from domestic abuse, they can count on Carosella & Associates to be by their side every step of the way.



