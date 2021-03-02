Carosella & Associates Help Their Clients with Prenuptial & Postnuptial Agreements

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The family law attorneys at Carosella & Associates recommend that clients consider marital agreements before tying the knot or when big life changes occur. Although many relationships last a lifetime, a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement can help protect a client's assets in the event of a divorce. Even in the best of marriages, conflict over finances happens, and when divorce is involved things can become contentious. A divorce attorney who is experienced in drafting prenuptial and postnuptial agreements can help couples head off these issues before they start.



"Our family law team is dedicated to helping couples and families resolve issues in a respectful, rational manner that takes everyone's feelings into account," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "A prenuptial or postnuptial agreement is one way to help individuals set realistic expectations and avoid conflict. A well-drafted agreement that both parties support can actually strengthen a relationship and give couples peace of mind."



There are many different reasons couples may choose to sign a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement. At Carosella & Associates, divorce lawyers and contract attorneys work in concert to develop creative solutions that fit each client's unique needs. This collaborative approach enables them to provide personalized legal services their clients have come to know and trust. Whether someone has significant assets or a couple with a blended family wants to create an agreement as part of an estate plan, a pre- or postnuptial agreement protects everyone's interests and helps them avoid potential legal, financial and emotional pitfalls should divorce or issues surrounding inheritance arise.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 24 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.