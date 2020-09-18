West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- The estate planning lawyers at Carosella & Associates understand how important it is for clients to understand their rights when named as a beneficiary of a will. It is also vital for clients to know their rights if a loved one such as a parent his passed away without a will in place. Most estates in Pennsylvania must go through probate, which can be a confusing and lengthy process. The probate attorneys at Carosella & Associates are seasoned professionals who have successfully helped thousands of families and individuals settle a loved one's estate.



"Our lawyers are dedicated to helping clients develop estate plans that are personalized to meet their needs and circumstances, says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "We also understand that the days, weeks, and months following a loved one's death can be trying, especially if there is no will or if conflict arises. Our probate attorneys take the time to educate clients about their rights and responsibilities, whether they are a beneficiary or acting as an executor or personal representative of an estate. Our team helps families avoid common errors and roadblocks that may throw a wrench in the probate process, so an estate can be settled in as timely a manner as possible."



Their attorneys are intimately familiar with the probate process in Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County and other jurisdictions in Eastern Pennsylvania. Whether a client is seeking to draft a will, needs assistance with estate litigation, or wants to get started on business succession planning, Carosella & Associates is a full-service law firm that provides large firm representation with responsive, small firm service.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 25 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.