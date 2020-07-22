West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- The team at West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates understands that insolvency and bankruptcy are complicated issues whether they involve a business or individual. Their bankruptcy lawyers and business attorneys thoroughly evaluate each client's financial situation and provide various options to help them resolve these complex economic matters while ensuring their rights and interests are protected.



Lack of cash flow and an inability to pay debts leads to insolvency. This financial condition can result in bankruptcy, but there are other remedies that may be more appropriate to help you stay afloat. Selling assets, restructuring a company, liquidation, and working directly with creditors are just a few ways that clients can become financially solvent without filing bankruptcy. The business attorneys at Carosella & Associates use their experience and resources to determine which options best fit each client's needs and help them through stressful financial situations every step of the way.



"Financial insolvency is a problem that many people and businesses are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Vincent Carosella, founding partner. "We work closely with clients to review their financial situation and work collaboratively to find solutions that have a significant impact on their quality of life, whether it's saving a family home or keeping a longtime family business afloat."



From reviewing the way a business operates, to helping individuals figure out how to reduce and eliminate debt, the attorneys at Carosella & Associates pursue every possible avenue to help clients explore options available. If bankruptcy turns out to be the best option, they determine whether it is best to file under Chapter 7, 9, 11, 12, 13, or 15, and use an accurate, effective secured electronic system through the bankruptcy court to file cases efficiently.



