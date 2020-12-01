Carosella & Associates P.C. Featured in Suburban Life for a Second Time

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Carosella & Associates is excited to announce that their West Chester law firm has been featured in an article in Suburban Life magazine for a second time. Founder, Vince Carosella, possesses an extensive background as a hands-on business owner and enjoys using his knowledge and legal acumen to help entrepreneurs and business owners thrive. In addition to their focus in corporate and business law, Carosella & Associates is a full-service law firm that provides a large firm experience at a small firm price. Their dedicated team of associates, paralegals, and administrative staff work collaboratively to help clients find creative solutions to complex issues.



"My very first business was a solid-waste company that I purchased after getting my Bachelor's degree from Temple. I learned quickly that I had to do whatever was necessary to keep it running, whether that meant working as a driver, dispatcher, or mechanic," says Mr. Carosella. "I also learned many important lessons from a business attorney who ended up being a mentor to me. I enjoy talking about business, and my experience enables me to help clients see and solve problems from a different perspective."



When someone has questions about how their business decisions may affect their livelihood, seeking the counsel of an experienced attorney can make all the difference. Being proactive saves time and money, and allows business owners to focus on the day-to-day operations of their company instead of becoming mired in legal issues. While Vince Carosella and his talented team understand the importance of taking pre-emptive action they are also seasoned litigators who fight to help clients achieve the best possible outcomes, regardless of what type of legal issues they may be facing.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 25 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.