Whether a client needs assistance with choosing a business entity, fighting criminal charges, or appealing a denied Social Security Disability claim, the experienced attorneys at Carosella & Associates can help. Conveniently located in West Chester, Pennsylvania, they provide top-notch legal representation in Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties and beyond. Several attorneys at the full-service law firm are licensed to practice in New Jersey as well and are available to travel to areas like Cherry Hill for clients who need big firm legal firepower with personalized small firm service.



"Our attorneys have wide-ranging knowledge of the law in many areas, including real estate, business succession planning, contracts, family law, and estate planning, to name a few," says Vincent Carosella, founder of Carosella and Associates. "Our team is proud to provide clients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey with straightforward, experienced legal counsel on which they can rely."



Carosella & Associates' philosophy in everything they do is based on the values of service, trust, interdependence and cooperation. Their team of skilled attorneys and support staff works collaboratively to find creative solutions for any legal issue a client may be facing. They understand the importance of responsive, competent legal counsel. No two legal matters are alike. At Carosella & Associates, their lawyers serve each client as if they were the firm's only client. They listen, gladly answer any questions, and inform clients of their options in straightforward terms that are easy to understand. Privacy, confidentiality, and high professional standards are of the utmost importance. The team at Carosella & Associates is dedicated to protecting clients' interests, helping them understand their rights, and providing quality services and counsel in any legal matter that may arise.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 23 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com