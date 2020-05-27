West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates is dedicated to serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their team of attorneys and legal staff understands that many people are facing all types of hardships during this challenging period. While many businesses are shuttered, their team is still hard at work providing legal services, whether clients need legal assistance with business matters, estate planning, family law issues, real estate transactions, or other concerns. The business attorneys at Carosella & Associates are available via phone, email, videoconference, or in person, in accordance with social distancing protocols.



This pandemic has presented unique challenges for many. The current situation makes it more important than ever to be prepared for the future. The estate planning lawyers Carosella & Associates can help with vital documents such as wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and health care directives (living wills). Although no one knows what the future holds, these important documents can help to ensure your rights, assets, and family are protected during these uncertain times.



"At Carosella & Associates, we are committed to providing quality legal services and giving back to our communities during these challenging times," says Vincent Carosella, founding partner. "Whether you are a new or existing client, we are available to help with any legal issues that may arise. We wish all of our friends, neighbors and business associates good health and believe that helping each other, following safety guidelines and pressing on during these tough times will help us all come out of this stronger together."



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 24 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.