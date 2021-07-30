Carosella & Associates Supports Families when Ownership of an Estate Is in Dispute

West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- West Chester law firm Carosella & Associates provides families with the compassionate, competent legal support they need when dealing with estate ownership disputes. Their probate attorneys understand that the loss of a loved one can be challenging, and locating assets and determining ownership of an estate can be financially and emotionally draining. The team at Carosella & Associates is experienced in handling estate ownership disputes and can help make the process more expedient for grieving families.



"Many families don't know where to start when there is a dispute over the ownership of an estate. Dealing with the loss of a parent or other family member is trying, especially when they haven't been in recent contact," says Vincent Carosella, founding Partner. "We investigate to find information about the estate and ownership of assets, and help to ensure legal heirs' rights and interests are protected."



Searching public records of ownership and tracking down assets such as investment accounts, businesses, and life insurance policies is often time-consuming and frustrating. Carosella & Associates' estate planning and real estate lawyers handle such matters for families, which can take a huge weight off their shoulders at a difficult time. When an estate is already settled and distributed, court litigation may be necessary to help clients recover the portion of assets to which they may be entitled. The attorneys at Carosella & Associates are well-versed in the nuances of inheritance law. They fight to protect their clients' interests, whether they are defending an estate from an unscrupulous family member or helping someone who was wrongly left out as an heir or beneficiary.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 25 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants, and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.