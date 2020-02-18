Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Carotene Butter Market Outlook



Butter is the staple food in most of the countries in the world, especially in European and North American countries topping the other. By definition, butter is the fat concentrate, obtained by the churning cream, and gathering the compact mass. Carotene butter is the butter that has elevated percentage of the beta-carotene. Butter that is made from the milk procured from the grass-fed cows is termed as the carotene butter. The heightened percentage of the carotene is observed in the grass-fed butter than the regular butter. The heightened percentage of beta-carotene in the butter is responsible for the yellow color of the butter. This carotene butter is taking off with the consumer, since it has high amount of conjugated linoleic acid, vitamins A, D, and E. Carotene butter is also abundant source of Vitamin K2 and omega-3 fatty acids. The demand for healthy products in the food and beverage industry is driving the global market of carotene butter.



The global Market for Carotene Butter is fueled by the Technological Innovations in the Global Dairy Industry, Producing Niche Market Opportunity



Global food and beverage industry is shifting towards more healthy and nutritious food products, enriched and fortified with the healthy ingredients. Consumers are getting health conscious due to the prevalence of the diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart problems, high cholesterol, etc., which is making the consumers more cautious while purchasing the food products. The increasing usage of the social media and other platforms, awareness among the consumers related to the natural, organic, plant-based products is rising. This is increasing the popularity about the grass-fed dairy products, and grass-fed butter, i.e. carotene butter.



Carotene butter has various health benefits, since it is rich in vitamins A, D, E, K2, omega-3 fatty acid, beta-carotene, conjugated linoleic acid, etc. Carotene butter shows excelled anti-oxidant property, and anti-inflammatory property, and helps burn the belly fat. Other health benefits of the carotene butter consists of reducing the risk of chronic diseases, age-related macular degeneration, type-2 diabetes, and certain type of cancer. The consumption of carotene rich butter helps improving bone and heart health, as well as benefits the eyes, skin and hair. Human body converts beta-carotene into retinol which is essential for the eye health. These numerous health benefits associated with the consumption of carotene butter is anticipated to drive the global carotene market.



Global dairy industry is becoming more commercialized, with the enhanced in the urbanization and industrialization. Growing world population is creating increased demand for the dairy products, such as butter, milk, and ice cream. The growing consumer awareness in the developing countries such as, India, China, Brazil, Turkey, etc. is increasing the demand for the products in the global carotene butter market.