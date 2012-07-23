Carparkingheathrow.com Announce the Release of a Faster, Simpler Heathrow Parking Price Comparison Search Engine

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Leading Heathrow Car Parking price comparison web site http://www.carparkingheathrow.com has announced the release of a new, faster, much simpler search engine - delivering a wider choice of car parks and faster, simpler results, with rates from a number of parking providers in seconds.



The previous search, released in 2003 and the first Heathrow car parking comparison search engine, saw users press five buttons to see prices from the leading web sites on five different pages. The new search shows prices from all five companies – offering the widest selection of on airport, off airport, and meet and greet car parking at Heathrow - in less than the 20% of the time compared to that older version. Customers get the same fantastic comparison, a wider selection of car parks and guaranteed lowest prices, much, much faster.



Not only is this new search faster, all of the prices are now shown on the same results page, listed from the cheapest to the dearest, to make choosing the right car park much easier. Plus there are links on this brand-new results page to web pages with details on each of the car parks, for those that want to know more about any Heathrow car park prior to booking.



The Consumers Association (Which?) recommended last month that its members booking parking this summer compare on airport, off airport and meet and greet to get the best deal both in terms of cost and transfer time to and from the terminal. But it is not sufficient to do this at one airport parking supplier; those booking Heathrow parking should also compare prices for these car park options across a number of suppliers too.



Spokesman Lynn Rosario said: "http://www.carparkingheathrow.com has always made comparing options and costs at a number of providers quick and simple, but our brand-new and updated Heathrow car parking price comparison search takes this to a whole new level. Users enter their dates once and get costs from the leading companies five times quicker than our previous search, with all of the results on the same web page making them easier to compare. Customer comments on the upgrade have been fantastic. The new search takes just 15 - 30 seconds, and can help travellers save big on their Heathrow parking - which is particularly welcome in the current financial climate"



