Carparkingheathrow.com Reveals Parents Can Save up to 66% on Parking at Heathrow in October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Paying to park at Heathrow Airport is expensive, especially during the busy October half term school holiday. However, research by http://www.carparkingheathrow.com , a leading Heathrow Airport car parking price comparison web site, reveals how parents travelling this year can save up to 66% on their parking.



carparkingheathrow.com has compared the cost of parking without pre-booking at the Terminal 1 and 3 long stay car park (the drive up or gate price – currently £17.20 a day for 5 days or more) for 8 days in the October half term (27/10 – 03/11, 2012) with the cost of pre-booking the same car park, booking an off airport car park with a similar transfer time, booking meet and greet parking and booking a double room at a hotel near Heathrow with 8 days' free airport parking in the same on airport long stay car park included in the price.



The section below includes the savings that can be made compared to not pre-booking, plus the typical transfer time to the airport. The prices should be treated as indicative and were correct when this article was first published. To compare costs for different dates you should visit these Heathrow Parking and Heathrow Hotels price comparison web sites.



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Heathrow in the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay not pre-booked: £137.60 (typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £73.00 (47% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £47.02 (66% saving; typical transfer time 15 – 20 minutes)



Meet and Greet: £70.00 (49% saving; no transfer time)



Heathrow Airport hotel with free parking: £82.00 for a four star hotel (40% saving; double room including parking at on airport long stay car park, typical transfer time 10 – 15 minutes).



Results:



By comparing car parking options and prices, and pre-booking, those travelling in the October half term can save up to 66% on Heathrow parking this year. Just by pre booking the on airport car park, rather than driving up without booking, offers savings of almost 50%. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a similar transfer time to the on airport long stay car park parents can slash the cost of parking by two thirds.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, ideal for those travelling with children, is another option for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As this does not involve a transfer bus trip to or from the terminal, it can save 20 - 30 minutes journey time. Not only was this almost 50% cheaper than the on airport car park gate price, it was £3 cheaper than the best pre-book price for that car park.



Or those with an early flight can save 40% compared to the long stay gate price booking a double room at a four star hotel near Heathrow with parking in the on airport long stay car park included in the price. This is a premium of just £8 on the discounted pre-price of booking the on airport long stay car park for an extra night in a hotel and parking in the same car park.



carparkingheathrow.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Bradshaw said: “This research shows it pays to compare prices and options at Heathrow this half term. Not only can parents make savings of almost 70%, they could also save 50% booking meet and greet parking, which will cut up to 30 minutes off the journey time and is much less stressful, a bonus for those travelling with ‘little darlings’. Or booking a double room at a four star hotel near Heathrow with free parking costs from just £8 more than parking in the airport long stay car park – with parking still in that car park. An extra night on the holiday in a four star hotel for a net cost of just £8! Whether looking for Heathrow parking or a hotel with free parking, comparing prices is the best way to cut the cost this half term.”



