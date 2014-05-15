Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Carpet Cleaner, Charlotte NC is now offering Pet Odor and Stain Removal services in NC. They have designed their carpet cleaning services in such a way that it is bound to bring new life to dull, old carpets.



Talking about their service, one of their spokespersons stated, “With over nine years of experience, we know what it takes to get the job done right. We understand that you don't want to trust just anyone. Your home is important to you, not just in the way it looks, but also when it comes to getting rid of germs and other toxins. Take advantage of our expertise. Together, we can look though a full menu of services and find out which one will work best for you.”



They are also offering pressure washing services in Charlotte which is a solution for making the home lively and fresh again. Their pressure washing services will give a new life to the old house. They are offering this service at highly competitive prices. There is no better way to wash the dirt and other unwanted particles off the house. This type of washing is an effective technique to clean the house and give it a fresh look just like a newly built house.



Carpetcleanercharlottenc.com also offers a wide range of services. One of their popular services is furniture cleaning in Charlotte, NC. This company provides the best upholstery cleaning service in the area. They have a team of trained employees who conduct their tasks with extreme courtesy. This company never charges anything extra, and they have no hidden charges. This makes them a customer-friendly company.



About Carpet Cleaner Charlotte NC

Carpet Cleaner Charlotte NC is one of the most trusted names when it comes to carpet cleaning. They offer a wide range of services such as carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, furniture cleaning, steam cleaning, pressure washing, and tile sand grout cleaning, etc.



For more information, please visit http://www.carpetcleanercharlottenc.com.



Contact Information:

2144 KAYBIRD LN

CHARLOTTE, NC 28270

Contact: (704) 258-9790