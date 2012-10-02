Carpet Cleaner Lafayette Specialists of Chem-Dry Lafayette Using Healthier, Deeper Clean Solutions

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- An increasing number of Lafayette, Indiana homeowners are turning to Chem-Dry of Lafayette professional technicians for their healthier and deep cleaning Hot Carbonating Extraction green cleaning solution. Chem-Dry of Lafayette uses the latest technology available for full carpet and upholstery cleaning needs in homes and other environments.



Lafayette, Indiana homeowners are quickly learning that all carpet cleaning services are not created equal. Increasingly, word is spreading about the deeper cleaning and health benefits of the green cleaning processes utilized by Chem-Dry of Lafayette. The carpet cleaner Lafayette professionals utilize powerful extraction equipment and their proprietary green cleaning solution known as The Natural®, for a deep clean that is safe for kids and pets. “We don’t use soaps, detergents, or any harsh chemicals to accomplish our great cleaning results because we use the power of crystal clear carbonating bubbles, which provides superior results and a wealth of other benefits,” said a Chem-Dry Lafayette specialist.



Chem-Dry’s proprietary hot carbonated extraction system uses less water than steam cleaning in conjunction with more suction for a deeper clean with complete drying in 1-2 hours rather than days. This phenomenal carpet cleaning mixture lifts dirt to the surface where it is whisked away with the vortex power of the PowerHead, a high-performance unit that applies the cleaning solution and then sucks away the dirt and water.



Unlike traditional water extraction Lafayette, IN customers are assured that Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction leaves behind only a sparkling clean carpet with no soapy residues to attract dirt. The proprietary carpet cleaning solution is non-toxic and safe for kids and pets as well as being approved by the Carpet & Rug Institute and major carpet mills.



The carpet cleaning Lafayette, IN professional technicians can remove most any stain with their arsenal of the industry’s finest stain-removal products and tools. Chem-Dry of Lafayette employs and trains only the most reliable, highly skilled and professional technicians that will first provide careful in-home evaluation of the area, carpet type and stains to be cleaned. “Our technicians will then inform the homeowners about all of their options before providing a written estimate that includes every step of the proposed job,” said the specialist.



The carpet/upholstery cleaning and water damage restoration Lafayette professionals handle every aspect of the job. Once the carpet and/or upholstery cleaning are finished, their cleaning professionals will thoroughly inspect what they've cleaned to make sure that everything meets the homeowner’s approval. In addition, they can provide a number of carpet stain protection solutions that will guard against future stains and dirt. For more information, please visit http://www.chem-dry.net/lafayette.in



About Chem-Dry of Lafayette

Chem-Dry of Lafayette offers full carpet and upholstery cleaning services for home, condo, cabin, RV, boat and auto. The cleaning professionals utilize powerful extraction equipment and their proprietary green cleaning solution known as The Natural®, for a deep clean that's safe for kids and pets. Their professional technicians provide thorough inspections and cleaning options before providing a written estimate of services.