Carpet Cleaner Land Launches to Provide Comprehensive Buying Guide for Consumers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Carpets have been used since ancient Persia to bring a sense of comfort and warmth to the home, replicating the soft feeling of fresh grass underfoot without the mess. Though hardwearing, they are inevitably prone to dirt, tarnishes and stains that can make a home feel grubby and poorly maintained, even if care has been taken for years. As a result, people have need of carpet cleaners, though these can prove prohibitively expensive and overly complex to operate without prior knowledge. As such, Carpet Cleaner Land has been launched to provide all the information people need to make the right choices when selecting a carpet cleaner.



The site has created comprehensive reviews of carpet cleaners from major brands including Bissel and Hoover, and has brought their reviews together to create a comparison table with ranked results according to their own comprehensive assessments.



Their reviews include a detailed breakdown of the unique features of each model, the advantages and disadvantages they entail and where they can be found online for the best possible price so that individuals can make their choices there and then. The cross comparison makes it easy to see which product has the best review and includes information on the current price, weight and power.



A spokesperson for Carpet Cleaner Land explained, “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to find what they need to make an informed decision based on their own needs and requirements. While the Bissell Big Green is the best recommended product across all those we have reviewed to date, it is entirely possible that other models may be a better fit for certain homes or budgets. We will regularly be updating our cleaner reviews as new products are released by major manufacturers, and we will endeavor to increase the number of manufacturers we cover to give people the most complete solution possible to their carpet cleaner needs.”



About Carpet Cleaner Land

Carpet Cleaner Land is a website created to help anyone looking to buy a new carpet cleaner. Users will find the best models, comparison tables, detailed reviews and a buying guide on the site to ensure consumers have all the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions. For more information please visit: http://www.carpetcleanerland.com/