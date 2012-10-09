Carpet Cleaning and Water Damage Seeks the High Road

Hillsborough County, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Living and working in Hillsborough County, Tampa, Florida requires the skills of an excellent carpet cleaning and water damage company, especially with the moisture and humidity of the Tampa Bay. Mold remediation and bacterial issues that embed themselves inside of carpet and Oriental rugs can cause long term damage to the inhabitant’s health and overall well being. The rainy season certainly exacerbates the mold and water damage situation in Tampa. Many homes and businesses require an inspection of their carpet and rugs in order to maintain a healthy work and living environment. Hillsborough County sees its fair share of mold remediation and carpet cleaning needs as a result of this unique climate.



Oriental and Persian rugs are often times infested with bacterial growth and mites that burrow inside of the fibers of these rugs. Carpet cleaning is therefore a vital necessity when it comes to combatting these fertile mold environments. Utilizing the proper chemicals and mixtures of carpet cleaning supplies requires a thorough knowledge of the chemical interaction of these carpet cleaning materials. As time goes on, the problems of carpet cleaning and mold remediation only fester because such mold problems grow and advance and spread amongst the fibers of these carpets. Proper machinery and materials are as vital as the work itself, but knowledge of the chemical compounds and mixtures is quite important. Certain mixtures can cause horrific results as can permanent damage that can occur as a result of improper blending. Color coordination and discoloration are also important considerations when blending chemicals in the carpet cleaning business. The expensive nature of Persian and Oriental carpets can make these discoloration and mixture mistakes costly and dangerous.



