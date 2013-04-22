Carpet Cleaning Atlanta Company Platinum Carpet Systems Announces Promotion for New Clients

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Spring is here, and around the Atlanta, Georgia area, homeowners’ thoughts have turned to those of cleaning. After the long winter, most carpets and upholstery are looking pretty dingy and could definitely use a thorough cleaning. Platinum Carpet Systems, a carpet cleaning Atlanta based company, has just launched a springtime promotion for first time customers that will give them a free room of carpet cleaning.



In addition to cleaning carpets and upholstery, the company can also help improve the quality of the air in the home. For homeowners who are looking for professional and top-notch duct cleaning Atlanta area Platinum Carpet Systems is ready and able to help. Through its innovative and thorough cleaning approach, the company is able to remove dirt, dust, pollen, dust mite parts, dander and other allergens from the air.



Since the day the carpet and upholstery cleaning Atlanta area company opened for business, Platinum Carpet Systems has developed a well-deserved reputation among its clients for its high-quality and professional cleaning service along with its friendly and knowledgeable employees. While some carpet cleaning companies offer low prices that seem too good to be true, customers usually find out that they are getting what they paid for—specifically, poorly-cleaned carpets that stay wet and soggy for days.



This is not the case with Platinum Carpet Systems. The rug cleaning Atlanta company offers only top-quality, full service and multi-step deep steam cleaning by a two-person cleaning crew. Before they begin to clean the carpets, the duo will pre-inspect the areas to be treated, taking extra care to check out any areas of concern the homeowner might have. They will also take into account the type of carpet, how badly soiled it is, and they will honestly assess which stains may possibly be permanent. It is this careful attention to detail that has helped the business become the number one rated carpet cleaning company in Atlanta.



After carefully moving the furniture and pre-spraying and pre-spotting the carpets, the crew will use a state-of-the-art truck-mounted hot water extraction process to completely clean the carpet pile. The amount of heat and pressure are both well-controlled so as not to saturate the carpet.



“Once the carpet has been cleaned, a drying stroke (using just the powerful truck mounted vacuum) removes most of the remaining moisture from the top of the carpet fibers,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that a post-spot treatment will then be applied to any remaining stains.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Platinum Carpet Systems is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can learn more about its high-quality carpet, upholstery and duct cleaning services.



About Platinum Carpet Systems

Platinum Carpet Systems is Atlanta’s Number One Rated carpet cleaning company. The company has served over 5000 clients since 2002. Platinum Carpet Systems offers a Deep Steam clean like no other carpet cleaning company in Atlanta. Guaranteed Clean! For more information, please visit http://www.platinumcarpetsystems.com