Carpet Cleaning Company American Dream Announced Their Grand Opening Today in Des Moines, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Cedar Rapids, founders, Ray and Bill Harris have dedicated their lives to chasing the American Dream, providing premium carpet cleaning service and announced today their grand opening in Des Moines. American Dream Carpet Cleaning is a two generation company started in 1987 as Harris Custom Cleaning in Marshalltown, Iowa. Their grand opening clients will receive a 20% discount and several “fun surprise freebies.”



Owners, Ray and Bill Harris state that “…we have an amazing service. Our exclusive equipment gives you a 375 degree super heated steam rinse that is ultra purified. No residue so your carpets stay clean longer. And we use a rotary extractor that gives you 360 cleaning passes a minute. That is 6 per second and we go over each piece of carpet for two seconds for a total of 12 cleaning passes. Every other company will give you one or two if you are lucky, performed by an hourly employee who is mostly thinking about getting done for the day. One of the owners is on every job to make sure every client is totally thrilled, or they don’t owe us a dime. Our vacuum is second to none. Each piece of carpet has 12 cubic feet of air passed thru it at 375 degrees – that’s a whole lot of cleaning power.”



About American Dream Carpet Cleaning – Des Moines

American Dream is a carpet cleaning company serving Des Moines, Iowa and surrounding areas. The meticulous owners are on every job and every client receives a 100% satisfaction guarantee. American Dream uses only the very best, ultra high performance truck mounted cleaning equipment. Their mission is to be the very best carpet cleaners in the nation. Two generations worth of passionate pursuit of perfection since 1987.



About carpetcleaningcleaners.org

CarpetCleaningCleaners.org is an internet marketing and website company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They specialize in helping good carpet cleaners connect with great customers. They have two generations expertise in carpet cleaning and top flight internet marketing experience and proven results.



Visit them at CarpetCleaningCleaners.org/websites-marketing



