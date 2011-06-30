Carpet Cleaning Specialists Getting the Attention of Some Big Names in Marietta, Ga

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2011 -- Platinum Carpet Systems, an Atlanta based carpet cleaning company, have been getting a lot of attention for their superior services that customers are calling: “The most reliable and professional carpet cleaning company in Marietta, Ga.”



When it comes to carpet cleaning almost every company jumps at the opportunity to call themselves “the best of the best.” It is a claim that is made on virtually every carpet cleaning website in existence, but when it comes to the feedback of their customers, very few can carry that claim over to their testimonials.



Platinum Carpet Systems separates themselves from the competition by boasting an exemplary record of customer satisfaction. Being IICRC certified, their attention to detail is reminiscent of services from the past- where customer satisfaction was a much bigger priority than simply generating profits.



Willie and his team start every job with a thorough explanation of the necessary procedures as well as the associated costs. “Every great carpet cleaning experience starts with a proper pre-inspection. Our service technician will inspect your particular areas of concern as well as noting carpet construction and soiling conditions. He will also advise you of any possible permanent staining,” says the website.



They then move all the home’s furniture (which most carpet cleaning companies do not bother doing) , pre-spray and pre-spot the carpeting (which most Marietta Ga carpet cleaning companies charge extra for), extract & rinse, and then follow up with a dry stroke.



The final technique is one of the most common ways other Marietta Ga Carpet Cleaning services cut corners on their service: “If your carpet cleaner leaves a room full of pine tree shaped strokes or ‘W’ looking strokes, he has given you what's known in the industry as a “blow out” job. Your carpets will still look dirty and will take days and days to dry. This can lead to mildew and mold.”



Platinum Carpet Systems also gives their clients a 100% money back guarantee and the customer only pays after a thorough walk-through of the serviced area. They then follow up with the client several days later to make sure that the job was completed to satisfaction.



With that level of customer service it is no wonder that Platinum Carpet Systems have become one of the most trusted and sought after carpet cleaning services in Marietta, Ga. They boast some big-name clients throughout all of Georgia, and they have become the go-to company for Marietta’s higher end clientele.



It’s with this simple commitment to providing a superior product that has earned Platinum Carpet Systems a reputation as being one of the most reliable carpet cleaning companies in Marietta, Ga. To learn more about Platinum Carpet Systems, please visit: http://www.platinumcarpetsystems.com/homepage.html