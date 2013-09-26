Butler Cleaning Services Offering Both Low Moisture and Steam Cleaning in Sydney

Drummoyne, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Butler Cleaning Services, one of the leading carpet cleaning companies in Australia, is offering the most effective low moisture and steam cleaning in Sydney. The company offers residential and commercial cleaning services for diverse kinds of carpets or rugs – wool carpets and rugs; acrylic carpets and rugs; Persian, silk and shag rugs; and others.



What makes Butlers the best carpet cleaners in Sydney is the thorough services they offer to their clients. This includes a proper pre-inspection of the areas in the home that requires cleaning, state-of-the-art equipment to remove dust, stains and other unwanted particles off the carpets, deodorizing the fabric to leave it fresh, amongst others.



A spokesperson for Butlers also ensures clients with their services and states, “We are committed in bringing excellence to every carpet cleaning job we undertake. Our professionally trained specialist staff, exceptional service, high quality work extends the life and quality of your floors and furniture. We are extremely dedicated in offering you the safest and the most sustainable carpet and rug cleaning in Sydney.”



Apart from carpet cleaning, Butlers also offers their clients other range of cleaning services which include, stain removal, leather and fabric upholstery, mold removal, tile & ground cleaning and sealing, odor control, and others.



The highly maintainable and environment-friendly carpet cleaning services by Butlers has also won them some of the prestigious awards in Australia, which include Inner West Local Business Award 2012 and Sustainable Carpet Cleaning 2010. The company has also won the renowned ACCI Carpet Cleaner of the Year Award since 2000.



About Butler Carpet Cleaning

Butler Carpet Cleaning began as a one man carpet cleaning operation in 1985, but through a willingness to adapt and innovate with changes in cleaning expertise have grown to become the largest privately owned carpet cleaning company in Sydney. Their understanding of one’s health, safety and environmental concerns curiosity of new technologies have helped them develop into one of the leading safe and sustainable carpeting cleaning companies in Australia.



To get carpet cleaners in Sydney, please visit http://www.butlercarpetcleaning.com.au



Address: Suite 2, 1 Park Ave, Drummoyne NSW 2047 | Phone: (02) 9719 8777 | Fax: 02-9819-7957