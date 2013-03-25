Carpet Connection Charges Nothing for In-Home Visits, Direct Carpet Delivery in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Carpet Connection charges nothing for in-home visits, then direct carpet delivery in Denver; also, there is no obligation or charge for the visit as it offers it as an expression of gratitude for clients time and consideration. With expertise in style and design based on clients’ home's color scheme and natural light as well as quality and wear, it has carved a niche for its products.



Thorough inspection and detailed requirements of the house are made, which is totally unmatched from any carpet stores in Denver. During their in-home visit, they measure and provide information immediately in an easy-to-read worksheet. The cost is broken out by carpet, pad, freight, and install price to make a comparison very easy.



The Spokesperson at Carpet Connection stated, “Our main objective is to understand you and your objectives on style, quality, and budget. Because we have relationships with all of the major mills in Dalton, Georgia, we can provide unlimited varieties and choices. The most popular varieties across the country and those specific to Colorado are carried with us at all times.”



They at Carpet Connection refrain themselves from any gimmicks and promotional ads, promotions, print ads, TV commercials that any other carpet outlet in Denver would employ to lure its customers as it believes in providing the best quality products sourced from leading mills in Dalton, Georgia and others.



Carpet Connection acts as the facilitator between clients and the mills to provide unlimited selections and significant savings. The most popular carpet varieties are brought direct to home through a renowned name called Carpet Connection.



About the Company

Carpet Connection is a Denver-based, family business, owned and operated by Shelly Thoman. Their goal is to best serve their clients with an uncompromised commitment to value, quality, and service. They strive to offer an alternative to retail shopping, because it can be frustrating, confusing, inconvenient, and cost-prohibitive. They offer an alternative to the impersonal, overpriced retail setting by eliminating the showroom and serving their clients direct. To know more visit: http://carpet-connect.com/