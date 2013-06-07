Carpet Connection Now Brings Wholesale Carpets in Denver for Customers

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Carpet Connection, a world class carpet outlet in Denver, now brings wholesale carpets in Denver for customers. The store offers most affordable range of carpets. Carpet Connection ensures that customers can avail the best and exclusive range of carpets and pads. In fact their carpets have reliable Teflon protection and provides twist, warranty, pad density, brand names, and not to forget, the extreme softness. Furthermore the store also provides samples, if requested by the customers. They deliver carpets direct to Denver customers.



A representative at Carpet Connection while explaining this carpet outlet in Denver stated, “During your in-home visit, we measure and provide information immediately in an easy-to-read worksheet that is full-disclosure. The cost is broken out by carpet, pad, freight, and install price to make a comparison very easy. ”



He further said, “We highly encourage price comparisons because we believe savings is the heartbeat of our program and truly creates distinction between us and the competition. With Carpet Connection, we make sure you are educated on quality and taught how to receive the most for each dollar spent.”



Carpet Connection acts as the link between customer and the mills. It offers an unlimited selections and significant savings. Moreover the most popular carpet varieties and specialty items can be brought to customers’ home directly from the mill.



However Carpet Connection do not support any kind of gimmicks and promotional ads, print ads, promotions, TV commercials that any other carpet store in Denver would employ to lure novice customers yet it believes in providing the best quality products sourced from leading mills in Dalton, Georgia and others.



About Carpet Connection

Carpet Connection is a Denver-based, family business, owned and operated by Shelly Thoman. Their goal is to best serve their clients with an uncompromised commitment to value, quality, and service. They strive to offer an alternative to retail shopping, because it can be frustrating, confusing, inconvenient, and cost-prohibitive. They offer an alternative to the impersonal, overpriced retail setting by eliminating the showroom and serving their clients direct.



For more information visit http://www.carpet-connect.com



