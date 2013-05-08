Carpet Connection Now Offering Wholesale Carpets in Denver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Carpet Connection, a renowned carpet outlet in Denver, now assures its customers to provide them with the most affordable range of carpets. The store is offering a convenient alternative to highly expensive retail shopping by providing wholesale carpets in Denver.



To prove its point, Carpet Connection actually listed its prices to the people, which were genuinely found to be very less than those of other retail carpet outlets in Denver. While the maximum price for a square yard carpet costs only $13.98 at Carpet Connection, the other carpet stores in Denver charge a whopping $23.18 for the same carpet, including the pads.



A spokesperson from Carpet Connection further says, “At retail, prices are bundled together and given to you by the square foot. This marketing practice is common and very misleading because the price per foot appears cheaper than it actually is. Carpet is always ordered by the square yard.”



He adds, “We pass along savings to you by eliminating expensive overhead. We don't have an expensive showroom, promotions, print ads, TV commercials, or gimmicks. Instead, we connect you directly with the largest carpet mills in Dalton, Georgia to provide you with more carpet per square yard at a significantly lower price.”



Carpet Connection not only just focuses on prices, but also ensures its customers to provide them with the most qualitative range of carpets and pads. The store’s offerings ensure carpets that offers reliable Teflon protection, twist, warranty, pad density, brand names, and none the least, softness. The store further comes up with samples, if requested by the customers, ensuring expertise and professionalism in its services of direct carpet in Denver.



About Carpet Connection

Carpet Connection is a Denver-based, family business, owned and operated by Shelly Thoman. Their goal is to best serve their clients with an uncompromised commitment to value, quality, and service. They strive to offer an alternative to retail shopping, because it can be frustrating, confusing, inconvenient, and cost-prohibitive. They offer an alternative to the impersonal, overpriced retail setting by eliminating the showroom and serving their clients direct.



To know more visit: http://www.carpet-connect.com or call 303 564 177.