Carpet Sioux Falls Retailer Turns Heads by Offering Premium Flooring at a Fraction of the Cost

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Carpet One Sioux Falls has been receiving a lot of attention lately for being the premier retailer of the highest quality and best-priced tile, flooring and carpet Sioux Falls has to offer. With exclusive brands like Relax, It’s Lees (R), Tigressa, Bigelow (R), Resista Soft Style, Hanover Hills(TM) Hardwood, Rustic River Hardwood, and Mirror Lake(TM) Laminate, Carpet One Sioux Falls can help anyone make their unique decorating style and vision come to life.



New carpeting can provide that striking design element that complements the furniture, walls and artwork already in a home, and with thousands of colors and textures to choose from, shoppers will always be able to find a style that suits their exact needs and preferences. Not only is the carpeting from Carpet One Sioux Falls strong and durable, standing up to foot traffic and resisting spills and stains, it also adds a warm and welcoming presence to a home with its soft, inviting feel. “Whether you want carpet with vibrant textures and hues, or something that will stand up to whatever life brings your way, Carpet One has the selection you've been looking for,” an article on the Carpet One Sioux Falls website noted.



Carpet One Sioux Falls is famous for having the best selection of hardwood flooring Sioux Falls has to offer. With its rich and timeless character, hardwood flooring is appropriate for every room in the house and can be customized to fit the personality of each home individually. “The natural grains, knots and imperfections of hardwood are true to nature and lend your home a warm, authentic flavor that will impress you for years,” an article on the Carpet One Sioux Falls website noted.



Tile, laminate and vinyl provide other fresh, creative and unique ways to finish a home. Carpet One Sioux Falls tile department allows shoppers to completely customize their purchase, offering numerous types of material, including stone, ceramic and porcelain, an infinite palette of styles and colors, and an endless array of patterns to choose from. Laminate and vinyl are other great options that give buyers the luxury look and feel of tile or hardwood at a significantly lower price. These materials are also incredibly durable and completely customizable to fit any home.



About Carpet One Sioux Falls

With over a thousand stores worldwide, Carpet One Floor and Home not only has enormous buying power, but they also have partners in all of the major brands, mills, and manufacturers. Carpet One Floor and Home does all the research for their customers, who need only to express their desires in order for their expectations to be met and exceeded. Carpet One Floor and Home offers the largest selection of carpet, hardwood, laminate, ceramic tile, vinyl, area rugs and more - and customers always find the best products and great savings every day. For more information, please visit: http://www.carpetonesiouxfalls.com.