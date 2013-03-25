CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au Offers Free Quotes and Professional Service for Carpet Cleaning in Melbourne

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- It’s amazing how dirty a carpet can get. Even with regular vacuuming, a carpet can collect stains and ingrained dirt. And as the years pass, these problems only get worse, which is why it’s important to order regular carpet cleaning services.



CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au has been getting a lot of attention from Melbourne residents for offering professional cleaning services at an affordable price.



At the CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au website, visitors will discover a few of the ways in which Carpet Cleaning Melbourne aims to provide superior service, including a number of guarantees made to each and every customer.



A spokesperson for the company explained how these guarantees work:



“We take our guarantees very seriously. We guarantee to offer free carpet cleaning quotes to all applicants and we guarantee to always turn up on time. We also guarantee that our technicians will be professional and courteous and will always treat client’s homes with the respect they deserve. By meeting all of these guarantees on a daily basis, we aim to provide the best carpet cleaning services in Melbourne.”



At the Carpet Cleaning Melbourne website, visitors will learn a few of the reasons why carpet cleaning is so important, including its advantages over regular vacuuming and its unique ability to pull stains out of a carpet. As the website explains, good carpet cleaning treatment should make a carpet look brand new.



CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au offers more than just carpet cleaning. The company is also able to offer the following services:



- Leather cleaning

- Lounge cleaning

- Mattress cleaning

- Rug cleaning

- Tile cleaning

- Upholstery cleaning



Another way in which CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au seeks to entertain visitors is through the website’s blog. The blog features regularly updated editorial content about the carpet cleaning industry in general and Melbourne in particular.



For example, one recent article covers common carpet cleaning scams that shady businesses could use to gain entry to a home. Another article covered one of the most popular reasons to order a carpet cleaning service in Melbourne: to clean up after a party.



Those ready to restore colour and vibrancy to their carpets can visit CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au for more information. The website has a simple free quote application form at the right hand side of the page. After filling out the form, a website representative will contact the applicant with an accurate quote.



About CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au

CarpetCleaningMelbourne.com.au is a professional carpet cleaning company based in Melbourne. The company offers free quotes on all carpet cleaning services and aims to provide superior carpet cleaning to each and every customer. For more information, please visit: http://www.carpetcleaningmelbourne.com.au