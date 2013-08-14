CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au Offers Wide Range of Luxurious Carpets, Shutters, and Blinds in Sydney

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The right window coverings can completely change the appearance of a home. Window coverings may be the first thing people see when they walk up to a home. Once inside, window coverings can provide privacy or allow the perfect amount of sunlight to flow through.



At CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au, Sydney residents will find a wide selection of luxurious carpets, shutters, and blinds available for sale. CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au is a home furnishings retailer based in Sydney, Australia. The Carpet & Floor Solutions website features the company’s entire selection of merchandise and lists recent sales and specials available to order today.



A spokesperson for CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au explains what types of home furnishings visitors can find on the site:



“Our website is filled with a wide selection of home furnishings and we’ve designed our site to be as easy as possible for visitors to access. Each product is accompanied with a high-resolution photograph that shows shoppers how it could transform the appearance of their homes. Our goal is to offer blinds, carpets, and shutters that combine aesthetic appeal, functionality, and affordability.”



After browsing through the products at CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au, visitors are encouraged to visit the showroom located at 402 Botany Road in Alexandria, NSW. At the showroom, visitors will see how the products look in real home settings.



Flooring options range from traditional to exotic. There are floating floors, for example, which can be placed directly over existing floors, as well as timber flooring and bamboo flooring which can add a touch of elegance to any home. The selection of blinds is similarly diverse, with Ecowood blinds, design shades, and block out blinds available to order.



Meanwhile, homeowners who are unsure what to add to their home can use the website’s Advice Centre to learn about the latest trends:



“Our experts have posted dozens of tips to our website in an effort to educate visitors on how to enhance their homes. One article discusses the pros and cons of bamboo flooring, for example, while another describes how to care for a new carpet. Our goal is to show visitors how easy it is to transform the appearance of a home without necessarily spending thousands of dollars over budget.”



Those interested in improving their home today can visit CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au or the showroom at 402 Botany Road for more information.



About CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au

CarpetFloorSolutions.com.au is an Australian home furnishings retailer based in Sydney, Australia. The company operates a showroom at 402 Botany Road in Alexandria and features a wide selection of carpets, shutters, blinds, and flooring online. For more information, please visit: http://www.carpetfloorsolutions.com.au