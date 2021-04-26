Carpigiani UK Ltd Offer Robust Drinks and Shake Machines Designed to Deliver Outstanding Results Every Time

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, one of the leading ice cream equipment manufacturers in the UK, offer robust drinks and shakes machines for a variety of frozen, chilled, and hot drinks. These machines help even beginners create mixed drinks with drinks from around the world and for every flavour preference. All of their machines are designed with the highest-grade components in an array of specifications and capacities to meet the constantly changing demands of the beverage industry across the country. Machines offered by them can be used to serve different drinks, including cocktails, juices, smoothies, slushes, shakes, and hot chocolate.



The company can custom design its machines to meet the ever-evolving demands of the clients. Above all, their machines come with installation, delivery, and operator training as standard. The machines provided by them include SPIN 3 frozen drinks, 191KG countertop shake, CHOCOLADY hot chocolate machine, K3 shake and sundae, 191K P SP countertop shake, and much more. Apart from all this, they have drinks and shakes machines which are completely automatic with electronically controlled dispensers, providing up to four various flavours.



Talking about their drinks and shake machines, one of the representatives from Carpigiani UK Ltd stated, "Our machines allow you to serve a variety of chilled, frozen or hot drinks. From juices, smoothies, cocktails, and mocktails to slushes and hot chocolate. If shakes are your preference, we have a range of machines that will deliver an authentic product that fits within any QSR, casual dining, or fast food environment."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the best ice cream machine suppliers across the globe. The company has made a remarkable presence in the industry and with time, has gained popularity and attracted a large customer base across the country. Those who want to procure state-of-the-art soft serve machines to expand their business can contact their experts by filling a simple questionnaire available on their official website, carpigiani.co.uk. Other than supplying ice cream machines & equipment, the company also owns and runs Gelato University to train students in the art of soft-serve ice cream and artisan gelato.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018