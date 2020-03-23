Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers a Variety of Gelato Machines and Equipment for Food Service Industry

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, an Italian gelato machine manufacturer, manufactures and supplies a variety of commercial ice cream, soft serve, drinks & shakes, pastry & catering and artisan gelato machines. The company supplies its machines to confectioners, ice cream makers, restaurants and hotels across the globe. All of their machines are designed with the highest grade components and are equipped with sophisticated software to better serve the food service industry. Carpigiani's gelato machines come with numerous production options and programs for making a variety of artisanal gelato.



The company offers its machines and equipment in a range of technical specifications and can customise them as per the preference and business needs of its clients. All of their machines are easy to use, consume less power and are best suited for cafes or parlours located in busy locations, such as high streets or shopping outlets. They have a customer service department that is supported by a team of service desk advisers who are committed to total customer satisfaction.



"Whether you're an operator looking to introduce soft serve ice cream to your business or you are looking for a way to develop your existing menu, please get in touch with us to find out more about the latest developments to soft-serve equipment from the global market leaders," said one of their representatives.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the leading gelato company offering a wide range of ice cream, soft serve and gelato machines for food service business across the world. All of their equipment is supplied including delivery, installation and operator training as standard. In addition to this, Carpigiani UK Ltd owns and runs Gelato University to educate students in the art of artisan gelato and soft serve ice cream. Featuring a comprehensive training programme, cutting edge teaching and a team of internationally recognised experts, this university is internationally recognised for developing successful gelato entrepreneurs around the world.



About Carpigiani UK Ltd

Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – our key to this knowledge pool is the key to your success.



For more information, please visit: https://www.carpigiani.co.uk/



Contact Details

Carpigiani House

Coldnose Road

Rotherwas

Hereford

HR2 6JL

Tel: 01432 346018