Carpigiani UK Ltd Offers a Wide Selection of Soft Serve Machines with All the Latest Technical Features

Hereford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Carpigiani UK Ltd, one of the UK's leading manufacturers of ice cream equipment, offers a wide range of ice cream machines with all the latest technical features. Their ice cream machines have been designed in such a manner that turns fresh ingredients into sumptuously creamy products, ready to serve in a matter of minutes. The machines have a self-contained refrigeration system for cylinders along with efficient air pumps. Most importantly, their ice cream machines are durable, maintenance free, and easy to operate. The client can rest assured of quality output with fast processing without any wait time.



Their engineering department has built a reputation as one of the most trusted ice cream equipment producers in the UK. The expectations have been successfully met with after sales services. Due to this, the firm has established a separate department for managing customer queries and grievances. Backed by a team of service desk advisers, the team is committed to complete customer satisfaction. Moreover, their services are extended to service contractors with all new equipment procured of up to 5 years.



Talking about their soft serve ice cream machines, one of the representatives from the company stated, "A Carpigiani soft serve machine turns fresh ingredients into a sumptuously creamy product, ready to serve in a matter of minutes. Lighter than air, the smooth texture and speed at which it can be prepared ensure fresh soft ice cream or frozen yogurt available instantly on demand."



Carpigiani UK Ltd is one of the leading companies providing several soft serve, ice cream, and gelato machines to clients across the world. Their machines are designed with the highest-grade components to ensure the best performance and more service life. The company has deployed around 50 trained technicians who are always at the service to offer the best service standards. Carpigiani UK Ltd also possesses the Gelato University which was founded in 200 to cater education to students in the art of artisanal gelato & soft serve ice cream. Every year, more than 6000 students pass through the university. Featuring a wide-ranging training programme, the university is well known worldwide for creating good entrepreneurs around the world.



Carpigiani UK Ltd is the direct trading subsidiary of its parent company, Carpigiani Ali Spa, the undisputed leading manufacturer in the ice cream equipment world for over 70 years. The company boasts a staff with a vast amount of experience and with access to world-renowned 'Ice Cream Masters' and technical experts – the key to this knowledge pool is the key to their success.



